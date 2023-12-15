11 years since the Sandy Hook school shooting: What some local schools have done to increase safety and security

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been over a decade since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. In that time, a lot has changed when it comes to school security measures.

For Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, safety and security is something they continue to evaluate. One of their most recent updates is with their security cameras.

“Figuring out what works best in your community is important,” said Superintendent Kyle Koeppen. “We can track individuals throughout our building and what’s nice is our security system is tied to our local police department too and so they have access to all those things and so if there is an incident they can take over and look at things remotely and support people that are on the ground there at the schools.”

Other schools also rely on a close relationship with local law enforcement.

Solon Community Schools work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Reaching out to them and running a scenario by them or a question as far as a response to this or response to that,” said Superintendent Davis Eidahl.

In the past 11 years, not only has that relationship been elevated, but so have potential intruder drills.

For Solon, that looks different for high schoolers than it does for elementary students. It’s a way to not only keep the students safe, but prevent them from being scared of even coming to school.

“Once per semester we do a type of drill that varies by building for age appropriateness,” said Eidahl. “A lot of it’s with the terminology we use. We try to use, you know, if there’s some loud noises or a very disruptive individual that’s scaring everybody, we might do this.”

