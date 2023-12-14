Woman injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment building.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department says it happened in the 300 block of 30th Street Drive Southeast.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and damage was limited to just one apartment.

The rest of the building was ventilated to remove smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

