Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say

Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana, authorities said.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Four people were found dead after a Madison, Indiana house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the four people were found in the southeastern Indiana home by firefighters after a fire broke out around 4 p.m.

Despite life-saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Naomi Briner, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner. Police said it is believed that Briner was the mother of the three younger victims.

Officials said further investigation shows that all four appeared to have been shot where they were found in the house.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Authorities did not say who was responsible for the shootings or what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Speeding a problem in neighborhood of Cedar Rapids fatal crash
Witness reports speeding problem in Cedar Rapids neighborhood of fatal crash
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Scott Clark
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Latest News

Trevor Noah attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on...
Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Earliest version of Mickey Mouse set to become public domain in 2024, along with Minnie, Tigger
In this photo, Sarah Depoian poses with her daughter Carolyn Bester. A lawsuit is being filed...
Lawsuit alleges former doctor used own sperm to secretly impregnate patient
FIle - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
WSJ reporter Gershkovich to remain in detention until end of January after court rejects his appeal
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure