WAGNER TAILS: Duchess and Mi Amor

DUBUQUE AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A dog is looking for a home where she’ll be treated like royalty. Duchess is available for adoption at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.

As her name implies, this three-year-old loves to be pampered. Duchess arrived at DRHS as a rehome.

Caretakers say she’s shy at first and needs a slow introduction to new people. Duchess wants to be the only dog in the home because she wants all your attention.

Thanks to donors, her adoption fee is reduced. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

Mi Amor may look familiar. He was previously featured in Wagner Tails, and he’s still waiting to be adopted from Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In fact, he’s been waiting for more than 150 days.

This seven to eight-year-old captured the hearts of all the staff and volunteers at CRACC. They say he is nothing but love, just has his name suggests.

If you’re looking for a companion, Mi Amor will not disappoint. He’s ready to be the reindog to your Santa.

Mi Amor loves stuffed toys. If you work from home, he’ll stay in his bed and patiently wait for you to finish.

He does want to be the only dog in the home. Because of an adoption special through the end of the year, there’s no fee to adopt Mi Amor.

Caretakers at CRACC say he’s a true gentleman deserving of a great home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

