Very warm day for Thursday, rain chance returns to kick off the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs will climb even further on Thursday, pushing well above normal for the middle of December before a modest cooldown this weekend.

Expect a chilly feel to the air as you step out this morning, with air temperatures in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the upper 10s in places where a light southerly breeze is present. Conditions throughout the day will be similar to what we experienced on Wednesday, just warmer! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. While this is short of records in the upper 50s and low 60s, mostly set in 2015, it’s still about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this point on the calendar. If you like warmer weather, enjoy it while we have it!

Clouds increase tonight, leading to a grayer day for Friday. Temperatures fall toward the low 30s overnight, recovering into the mid to upper 40s for most on Friday. Precipitation should hold off during this time, until Friday evening. That’s when we could see some showers develop just to our west, slowing moving into the TV9 viewing area on Friday night into Saturday.

Rain chances continue for a good portion of Saturday. While rainfall rates will be light at any given time, we could see totals that add up to around a quarter-inch for many. Activity will generally diminish toward Saturday evening. If you have Saturday plans, take the possibility of some chillier rain into consideration as you head out. Highs will be limited to the low to mid 40s.

Sunday looks dry, and dry weather should continue into the following week, too. A large storm system will move up the east coast late this weekend into early next week, but it should only influence our weather by dragging in colder air behind it. This will cause high on Monday and Tuesday to turn chillier again, falling toward the mid to upper 30s. This is still above normal for mid-December, with a bounce-back toward the mid 40s quickly following for the second half of the work and school week.

