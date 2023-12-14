Unseasonably mild into the weekend with one small rain chance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures warm well above seasonal norms over the next few days with today being most notable.
Highs this afternoon soar through the 40s with several areas even reaching the low 50s! This is near, but still shy of records for most. A light southerly breeze and plentiful sunshine aid in the mild feel to the afternoon. Clouds begin to increase from the west late today with skies becoming mostly cloudy into Friday.
Clouds linger Friday ahead of rain chances late Friday into Saturday. Rainfall totals appear quite light with this system and it is the only chance we have of precipitation ahead of the winter solstice next week. Temperatures remain above average but dip slightly this weekend, rebounding to the mid 40s as we head toward the start of winter.
