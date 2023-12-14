Show You Care
Unseasonably mild into the weekend with one small rain chance

Temperatures warm well above seasonal norms over the next few days with today being most notable.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures warm well above seasonal norms over the next few days with today being most notable.

Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 40s and low 50s - that's 15 to 20 degrees above normal for mid December!(KCRG)

Highs this afternoon soar through the 40s with several areas even reaching the low 50s! This is near, but still shy of records for most. A light southerly breeze and plentiful sunshine aid in the mild feel to the afternoon. Clouds begin to increase from the west late today with skies becoming mostly cloudy into Friday.

Even with such mild temperatures forecast this afternoon, we won't quite reach record territory today.(KCRG)

Clouds linger Friday ahead of rain chances late Friday into Saturday. Rainfall totals appear quite light with this system and it is the only chance we have of precipitation ahead of the winter solstice next week. Temperatures remain above average but dip slightly this weekend, rebounding to the mid 40s as we head toward the start of winter.

Rain moves in late Friday into Saturday with light showers still possible Saturday morning before winding down during the afternoon.(KCRG)

Temperatures warm well above seasonal norms over the next few days with today being most notable.
