Univ. of Iowa Health Care announces new name, branding for Mercy Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care announced plans to update its branding next year, including a new name for Mercy Iowa City.

Mercy Hospital is expected to be renamed “University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center Downtown.”

The change comes after a bankruptcy court approved UI Health Care’s purchase of Mercy Iowa City in November, ending a back and forth ownership dispute between UI Health Care and Mercy’s creditor Preston Hollow Community Capital.

In a post on its website, UI Health Care said in addition to the new name for Mercy Iowa City, new logos are coming in 2024 to UI Health Care, the UI Carver College of Medicine, UI Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and UI Health Care Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The updated branding and logos come as UI Health Care continues to expand with a North Liberty campus and a family medicine practice and residency program in Sioux City and two urgent care clinic locations in the Quad Cities.

