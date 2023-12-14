Toledo moves nativity scene back to Fire Dept. after adding Santa Claus display

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - A nativity scene is back at the Toledo Fire Department, continuing a tradition that’s lasted nearly 15 years.

Last week, The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to city officials requesting the nativity scene be removed from government property. The letter said the display violated the laws requiring the separation of church and state.

“We write to request that the City remove this nativity display from public property out of respect for the First Amendment and the diversity of the Toledo community.”

Right after the letter was sent, the nativity scene was moved to private property, the yard of a retired firefighter a couple of hundred feet away.

However, many in the town wanted to see the display reinstated in front of the Fire Department. Approximately 75 people showed up at Toledo’s City Council meeting Monday to find a solution that would put the display back in its traditional place.

Now, officials have confirmed that the nativity scene has been moved back to the Fire Department - along with a display of Santa Claus. They say that by adding a secular holiday symbol in Santa Claus to the scene, the display then becomes constitutional and able to be on government property.

