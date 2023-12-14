Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Scott Clark
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Latest News

Six decades after attending Tri-C’s first day of classes, 78-year-old John Loas achieved his...
78-year-old man earns college degree 60 years after starting classes
A news crew is getting a glimpse of the condition inside Gaza. (Source: CNN)
GRAPHIC: Humanitarian crisis seen inside Gaza
It's a big day in Cedar Rapids as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors downtown.
Downtown Cedar Rapids sees uptick in business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says