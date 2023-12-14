Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

The controversial display, which Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin before being damaged.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted.

We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.

Solve et Coagula! Happy Holidays! Hail Satan!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence

Latest News

The attack in January 2023 caused classes to be canceled for several days, and put thousands...
Des Moines School still feeling impacts of cyber attack a year ago
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Generic Gavel
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement
(L to R) Marqwane Smith and Karondius Kelly
Officials make second arrest in Waterloo shooting