Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people earlier this month.
A police spokesperson says “excessive speed” was a factor in a crash involving two vehicles December 1st on C Street Southwest.
That crash killed 52-year-old Ruta Tekeste and her 13-year-old son, Buruk Mehari.
Two 18-year-olds, Casey Krager and Carter Cooper, also died in the crash.
Police say how the crash happened is still under investigation.
