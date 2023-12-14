Officials make second arrest in Waterloo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A second individual has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest lying in the front yard next to the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance video and saw multiple individuals involved with the incident exiting a white Chevy Avalanche. Officials traced the vehicle back to Marqwane Shakeen Smith of Waterloo, who reportedly confirmed to investigators he was driving the vehicle at the time.

Smith was charged on Monday with:

Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

Burglary - 1st Offense

Robbery - 1st Offense

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury

On Thursday, officials made a second arrest - 24 yrs. old Karondius Kelly

Kelly was charged with:

Burglary - 1st Offense

Robbery - 1st Offense

Willful Injury

The investigation remains ongoing with more charges pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.