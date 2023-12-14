Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence

Latest News

Minority Leader Jeffries Looks Back on 2023
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2,...
Southwest Airlines policy gives plus-sized flyers extra seats for free