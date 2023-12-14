Keshon Gilbert shows rapid scoring improvement after “reuniting” with T.J. Otzelberger

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Though T.J. Otzelberger never coached Keshon Gilbert at UNLV, he did help recruit him to Las Vegas when he coached there.

So Otzelberger wasn’t surprised when Gilbert lit up Hilton Coliseum with 25 points against Iowa - tying a career-high.

“I told him tonight ‘those are the type of games,’ that’s the belief we had in him a long time ago,” Otzelberger said last Thursday after Iowa State’s 90-65 victory over Iowa. “That’s the standard that we’re looking for night in and night out.”

After Otzelberger left UNLV to take the head coaching job in Ames, Gilbert stayed in Las Vegas and averaged nearly 12 point per game as a sophomore in 2022.

Since “reuniting” with Otzelberger, Gilbert is averaging 16.3 points per game in cardinal and gold, including three straight games of 20-plus points and six-plus assists in December.

After the win against Iowa, and igniting a crowd as wild as any in college basketball, Gilbert was nearly speechless.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m so happy,” Gilbert said Thursday. “I am not gonna fake it. It’s hard to talk right now. It’s kind of an unexplainable moment. I’ve never been a part of a crowd like that.”

Gilbert and the Cyclones have learned a lot in just a few weeks. ISU lost two straight last month, including a blown 2nd half lead against Texas A&M, but they say mental strength has helped them get over losses and respond after wins.

“What I learned is not to get too high, not to get too low,” Gilbert said. “Just staying levelheaded, staying in the gym, that’s all we can do.”

After raving about Gilbert’s talent, Otzelberger also mentioned Gilbert’s character. He says that’s the reason he recruited him, and that’s the reason he knows there’s more to come.

“More than his play it’s who he is as a person. It’s my belief in him as a man,” Otzelberger said. “I’m always going to believe in people that have that passion have that fire.”

“I’m going to be on his butt tomorrow to keep getting better.”

