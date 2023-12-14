Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye

"It has to be her decision"
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 4th ranked Iowa women will travel to the capital this Saturday to face Cleveland State - a homecoming game for Caitlin Clark in Des Moines. Caitlin starred for Dowling Catholic in high school and you can expect a jam-packed crowed at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think that we are going to have a great crowd. I am excited to go back to Des Moines and have the opportunity to play in Wells. I’m really excited for Caitlyn to go to Des Moines and play in front of her home crowd,” said Iowa Hawkeye women’s coach Lisa Bluder.

Caitlin has a big decision to make at the end of the year - go pro or come back to Iowa.

The NIL deals help the Hawkeyes’ chances of keeping Clark for another year, but Coach Bluder says she knows there is only so much she can do.

“I have talked to her about it she hasn’t approached me. I approached her and talked to her about it. I think my role is to point out the pros and cons of both. She is really intelligent and she has great parents that are going to help her make the right decision for her. All of us think we know the right decision for her. But ultimately it has to be her decision. My role is to point out the opportunities that Iowa can provide in the benefits of staying for another year...”

Coach Bluder also talked about Hannah Stuelke, who will be back now for the second game in a row against Wisconsin. Hannah coming off that knee injury scored 21 points against the Badgers.

“She is close to being back to normal . When you miss time it just takes a while to get back physically mentally and timing wise, just get your aggressiveness back and that’s what we still need to see out of her aggressiveness on the boards. she is spectacular on the boards. I think we’re better rebounding team than last year partly because of Hannah. I do want to get that back. I don’t foresee a lineup change for this game coming up, but certainly having her coming off the bench and providing that unbelievable play and a different kind of post look off the bench is valuable.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa Athletics hires General Manager for new program to help athletes with NIL opportunities
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’