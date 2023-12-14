‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 4th ranked Iowa women will travel to the capital this Saturday to face Cleveland State - a homecoming game for Caitlin Clark in Des Moines. Caitlin starred for Dowling Catholic in high school and you can expect a jam-packed crowed at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think that we are going to have a great crowd. I am excited to go back to Des Moines and have the opportunity to play in Wells. I’m really excited for Caitlyn to go to Des Moines and play in front of her home crowd,” said Iowa Hawkeye women’s coach Lisa Bluder.

Caitlin has a big decision to make at the end of the year - go pro or come back to Iowa.

The NIL deals help the Hawkeyes’ chances of keeping Clark for another year, but Coach Bluder says she knows there is only so much she can do.

“I have talked to her about it she hasn’t approached me. I approached her and talked to her about it. I think my role is to point out the pros and cons of both. She is really intelligent and she has great parents that are going to help her make the right decision for her. All of us think we know the right decision for her. But ultimately it has to be her decision. My role is to point out the opportunities that Iowa can provide in the benefits of staying for another year...”

Coach Bluder also talked about Hannah Stuelke, who will be back now for the second game in a row against Wisconsin. Hannah coming off that knee injury scored 21 points against the Badgers.

“She is close to being back to normal . When you miss time it just takes a while to get back physically mentally and timing wise, just get your aggressiveness back and that’s what we still need to see out of her aggressiveness on the boards. she is spectacular on the boards. I think we’re better rebounding team than last year partly because of Hannah. I do want to get that back. I don’t foresee a lineup change for this game coming up, but certainly having her coming off the bench and providing that unbelievable play and a different kind of post look off the bench is valuable.”

