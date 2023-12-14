Independence man charged with child endangerment after child ate THC laced chocolate bar

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Independence man faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, after police said a child passed out from eating a chocolate bar laced with THC and had to be taken to the hospital last month.

A criminal complaint said Jack Klein, 26, of Independence, faces charges of Child Endangerment, Possession with Intent to Distribute Mushrooms, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police conducted a search warrant at Klein and his girlfriend’s apartment in Independence after being notified by Health and Human Services on Nov. 20.

During the search warrant, police said they found 10.7 grams of mushrooms, 3.5 grams of marijuana and various drug equipment, including a broken bong and a glass pipe, both of which contained drug residue.

They also reportedly found a digital scale, and silicone wax jars and plastic bags throughout the apartment.

Police said Klein admitted to having obtained the drugs through friends and family and that he had found the child “passed out” on the couch with their hand in a bag of chips on Nov. 19. Klein also reportedly told police he found the wrapper of a chocolate bar, which contained THC, in the kitchen soon after.

The child was treated at Buchanan County Health Center before being transferred to UIHC in Iowa City.

At this time, charges have not been filed against Klein’s girlfriend.

