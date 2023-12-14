Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Garnering support for Ottumwa family effected by House Fire

"He [Htoo] was always smiling. If you were having a bad day, you would go see him for a...
"He [Htoo] was always smiling. If you were having a bad day, you would go see him for a smile." - Kari Paw(Kari Paw)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The City of Ottumwa have released the names of the 2 casualties from a house fire on Woodland Avenue. 31-year-old Hen Mae and 3-year-old Htoo Kabaw tragically passed in that house fire on December 9th.

Htoo’s Aunt Kari Paw got a call from Htoo’s grandmother. Paw described the phone call “She was crying, and you know screaming. I was like, what’s going on? and she’s like Htoo is gone.” After she heard that, she packed up and drove 7 hours from Arkansas to Ottumwa.

Since Paw has been here she has been organizing support for Htoo’s family and the family that owned the home that burned. She has tentatively set Htoo’s funeral date for Saturday, December 16th. They are waiting on the medical examiner to release Htoo’s body to his family.

Paw has also been gathering support for both families. Horace Mann school and Ottumwa School District have been gathering physical and monetary donations for the funeral and supplies. Paw tells me that they are still in need of pillows, blankets, and food. Especially, rice.

Here is the link to both Htoo’s and Hen’s GoFundMe fundraisers.

If you wish to donate any of the physical items listed, you can reach Kari Paw at 641-781-8763. Or you can contact her on her Facebook by searching ‘Kari Paw’.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Duchess and Mi Amor
A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Kraig Paulsen says there's room for legislators to enact more tax cuts in the 2024 legislative...
Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts