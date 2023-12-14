Downtown Cedar Rapids sees uptick in business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids is welcoming a new business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors Thursday morning.

Former mayor, and current Vice President of the Metro Economic Alliance, Ron Corbett, said the opening of Big Grove is just the latest sign that business is booming.

“A lot of people think, ‘oh I’d love to run my own businesses one of these days’ and that just to build up the pipeline of restaurant entrepreneurs and why we’ve seen a lot of locally owned restaurants and the percentage continues to increase,” Corbett said.

He also added that businesses, especially restaurants, were hit hard during the pandemic, but as business returns to normal, he is seeing more people returning to restaurants as well.

The 21,050 square foot location includes the tap room, an outdoor patio area, and an event room. It is the 4th Big Grove Brewery to open in the state. (KCRG)

As for Big Grove, staff with the brewery said they hope to be part of the community for a long time.

”We build these things to hopefully impact communities and draw people into his area. Cedar Rapid itself, it’s such a beautiful town and a beautiful scene with the river by us,” Big Grove Cedar Rapids General Manager Andrew Mitchell said. “We want to show people this that maybe haven’t seen it or haven’t gotten that opportunity.”

Big Grove started in Solon, but has since expanded to Iowa City, Des Moines, and now Cedar Rapids.

The downtown Cedar Rapids location opens Thursday at 11 a.m. at 1st and 1st Street in downtown Cedar Rapids.

A look behind the scenes with Big Grove Brewery in Cedar Rapids before their big opening on Thursday, December 14th!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.