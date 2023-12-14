Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Downtown Cedar Rapids sees uptick in business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens

It's a big day in Cedar Rapids as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors downtown.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids is welcoming a new business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors Thursday morning.

Former mayor, and current Vice President of the Metro Economic Alliance, Ron Corbett, said the opening of Big Grove is just the latest sign that business is booming.

“A lot of people think, ‘oh I’d love to run my own businesses one of these days’ and that just to build up the pipeline of restaurant entrepreneurs and why we’ve seen a lot of locally owned restaurants and the percentage continues to increase,” Corbett said.

He also added that businesses, especially restaurants, were hit hard during the pandemic, but as business returns to normal, he is seeing more people returning to restaurants as well.

The 21,050 square foot location includes the tap room, an outdoor patio area, and an event...
The 21,050 square foot location includes the tap room, an outdoor patio area, and an event room. It is the 4th Big Grove Brewery to open in the state.(KCRG)

As for Big Grove, staff with the brewery said they hope to be part of the community for a long time.

”We build these things to hopefully impact communities and draw people into his area. Cedar Rapid itself, it’s such a beautiful town and a beautiful scene with the river by us,” Big Grove Cedar Rapids General Manager Andrew Mitchell said. “We want to show people this that maybe haven’t seen it or haven’t gotten that opportunity.”

Big Grove started in Solon, but has since expanded to Iowa City, Des Moines, and now Cedar Rapids.

The downtown Cedar Rapids location opens Thursday at 11 a.m. at 1st and 1st Street in downtown Cedar Rapids.

A look behind the scenes with Big Grove Brewery in Cedar Rapids before their big opening on Thursday, December 14th!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Scott Clark
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Latest News

Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a...
Des Moines school district still impacted by last year’s cyberattack
Students and staff at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids are helping make the holidays a...
Cedar Rapids Jefferson students, staff host holiday meal for community
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Trump rails against opponents while urging Iowans to ‘put big numbers up’ in caucuses next month
The owner of a dog rescue will serve two years on unsupervised probation after deputies seized...
Cedar County dog rescue owner sentenced to probation after 39 dogs seized from her property