Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Des Moines school district still impacted by last year’s cyberattack

Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a cyberattack that happened nearly a year ago.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a cyberattack that happened nearly a year ago.

The attack in January caused classes to be canceled for several days, and put thousands of people’s personal data at risk.

After their old system was compromised, officials overhauled it to prevent future attacks and learn why the schools were a target.

They say going after young students with no credit history can get hackers valuable information to sell on the dark web.

DMPS director of technology Lisa Irey said they are on high alert going forward, because the first attacks put them at a higher risk in the future.

“Within the first two years of getting hit, you’re 90 percent more likely (to be targeted again), so we are still not out of the woods yet, and we could potentially fall victim again,” Irey said. “We kind of take the approach that we’re defending a fortress. One type of defense is not going to cut it. We have to take multiple layers. We have to employ multiple different defense tactics to protect our environment.”

Officials said they cannot disclose how the hack happened for security reasons, but they know the security flaw that let it happen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Scott Clark
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Latest News

It's a big day in Cedar Rapids as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors downtown.
Downtown Cedar Rapids sees uptick in business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens
Students and staff at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids are helping make the holidays a...
Cedar Rapids Jefferson students, staff host holiday meal for community
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Trump rails against opponents while urging Iowans to ‘put big numbers up’ in caucuses next month
The owner of a dog rescue will serve two years on unsupervised probation after deputies seized...
Cedar County dog rescue owner sentenced to probation after 39 dogs seized from her property