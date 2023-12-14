December warmth continues with a light rain chance Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to the weather through the end of the work week.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs have recovered into the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Although we see an increase in clouds on Friday temperatures remain mild. We are still watching the possibility of some rain on Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday, a weak wave brings a rain chance to the area. Mild air keeps this as rain and totals will be low. (KCRG)

The amounts stay relatively light with more dry weather ahead into next week. Have a great night!

