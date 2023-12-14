Show You Care
December warmth continues with a light rain chance Saturday

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to the weather through the end of the work week.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs have recovered into the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Although we see an increase in clouds on Friday temperatures remain mild. We are still watching the possibility of some rain on Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday, a weak wave brings a rain chance to the area. Mild air keeps this...
Friday night into Saturday, a weak wave brings a rain chance to the area. Mild air keeps this as rain and totals will be low.(KCRG)

The amounts stay relatively light with more dry weather ahead into next week. Have a great night!

