December warmth continues with a light rain chance Saturday
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to the weather through the end of the work week.
Highs have recovered into the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Although we see an increase in clouds on Friday temperatures remain mild. We are still watching the possibility of some rain on Saturday.
The amounts stay relatively light with more dry weather ahead into next week. Have a great night!
