Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On any given year, Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm Owner Mark Banowetz says it’s normal to lose a few trees.

But this summer’s exceptionally hot and dry conditions caused around 70% of this year’s seedlings to die. This could mean massive losses in the upcoming Christmas seasons.

“That’s part of having a Christmas tree farm. If you pay two or three dollars for a seedling and you lose three, four hundred trees, you know, that’s $900 to $1000,” said Owner Mark Banowetz.

And unlike other farmers, Cedar’s Edge has no way to recoup this lost revenue.

“With a Christmas tree farm, you can’t get crop insurance. There just isn’t enough people to put a premium into where you can get reimbursed for it. So, it’s just a matter of if you lose the trees, you lose the trees. You lose the income seven to nine years later.” said Banowetz.

Depending on the species of tree, Christmas trees can take anywhere from seven to nine years to reach selling size. Potentially more, since Cedar’s Edge specializes in larger, 12 to 14 trees.

So despite this year’s success, customers could experience a shortage in the next decade.

But Banowetz is planning on several ways to make up for what they’ve lost.

“What we’ll do is we’ll bring in pre-cuts. We’ll look at what we’ve sold for trees and we’ll try to supplement it with some pre-cuts that we can bring in,” said Banowetz.

But even if the farm takes a loss in a few years, Banowetz says the most important thing is providing families with holiday joy.

“It’s an experience and it’s making memories. And if we can do that later on and if that’s the legacy that Cath and I and our family can leave, even to these young kids that get a train ride around here, then I think we’ve fulfilled what we need to do in life,” said Banowetz.

