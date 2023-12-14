Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating reports of a teacher assaulting two students at a Cedar Rapids school.

One parent said that on Monday a teacher at Johnson STEAM Academy yanked on her son’s hoodie, choking him. Another parent said the same teacher slapped her daughter in the face.

The school district confirms a teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation unfolds.

“My daughter came out of school crying,” said Krystle Rivera, who said her ten-year-old daughter was slapped. When Rivera asked her daughter what happened Monday, her daughter said her teacher slapped her because she had not stacked her chair.

“The teacher told her to go back and stack her chair. And she said, ‘no,’ which she should have said yes. But continued to walk out of the class because her ride was there. And that is when the teacher smacked her in her face,” said Rivera.

Rivera’s daughter was not the only student to tell a parent about an interaction with this teacher on Monday.

“She grabbed his hoodie. Like grabbing him back into class. Like she yanked him into class,” said Donisha Butler about her son’s interaction with the teacher.

Both Rivera and Butler went together to the police station Monday afternoon to file a report. The report says officers are investigating simple assault.

Both parents said that while this is the first time they went to the police, this is not the first time they’ve had problems with this teacher.

“She’s been kind of picking on my child all year,” said Rivera.

These mothers also both believe race plays a factor in how this teacher disciplines students.

“She shouldn’t be teaching any kids. If she has a problem with colored kids, she should not be in the school, period,” said Butler.

Butler said she knows that managing a classroom can’t be easy.

“I know these teachers don’t be having much to go off. So with them not having much to go off, they feel drained,” she said.

However, Butler added there is no excuse for what she believes happened.

“If you don’t have patience, then you shouldn’t —that’s not a field for you. You should have already done retired or went somewhere else,” said Butler.

Now, Butler and Rivera have the same goal.

“[The district needs] to fire her,” said Butler.

Right now, police say the investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors have not filed charges. KCRG is not reporting the name of the teacher as there are no current charges in this case.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District released the following statement:

“Cedar Rapids Community School District is aware of the reported incident and is thoroughly investigating said situation consistent with the law and our policies and procedures. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave during the process. Being an active student and staff investigation, we cannot comment on the details. Student safety and well-being are the utmost priority as we continue building safe and secure learning environments for all.”

