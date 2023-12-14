Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Jefferson students, staff host holiday meal for community

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids are helping make the holidays a little brighter for people in the community.

They hosted a Holiday Dinner on Wednesday night, serving around 1,000 people a free turkey meal in the school’s gym.

Aidan O’Connor, a student who has been volunteering at the event since the fourth grade, said it brings the whole west side of Cedar Rapids together.

“The Jefferson community is amazing,” O’Connor said. “We always have everybody’s support. It’s always good to see everybody come together having a good time, and I’m just happy to make everybody’s day and I hope everyone sees the work we’re putting in is paying off.”

People were also able to grab some free clothes to keep warm for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

