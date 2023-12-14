Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cedar County dog rescue owner sentenced to probation after 39 dogs seized from her property

The owner of a dog rescue will serve two years on unsupervised probation after deputies seized 39 dogs from her property in Cedar County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a dog rescue will serve two years on unsupervised probation after deputies seized 39 dogs from her property in Cedar County.

Linda Boots pleaded guilty to animal neglect before last week’s sentencing.

The judge is also sentencing her to 180 days in jail with all but two days suspended.

Deputies first seized the dogs at “Just Dogs Rescue” in Tipton in July.

Deputies reported the facility and some of the dogs were covered in feces.

Court records show there was no drinkable water.

Boots admitted some dogs died after they were attacked by other dogs.

At the time, Boots told TV9 strict state regulations made it too expensive to get up to code.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Scott Clark
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in theft of holiday lighting power cords

Latest News

It's a big day in Cedar Rapids as Big Grove Brewery officially opens its doors downtown.
Downtown Cedar Rapids sees uptick in business as Big Grove Brewery officially opens
Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a...
Des Moines school district still impacted by last year’s cyberattack
Students and staff at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids are helping make the holidays a...
Cedar Rapids Jefferson students, staff host holiday meal for community
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Trump rails against opponents while urging Iowans to ‘put big numbers up’ in caucuses next month