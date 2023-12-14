Cedar County dog rescue owner sentenced to probation after 39 dogs seized from her property

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a dog rescue will serve two years on unsupervised probation after deputies seized 39 dogs from her property in Cedar County.

Linda Boots pleaded guilty to animal neglect before last week’s sentencing.

The judge is also sentencing her to 180 days in jail with all but two days suspended.

Deputies first seized the dogs at “Just Dogs Rescue” in Tipton in July.

Deputies reported the facility and some of the dogs were covered in feces.

Court records show there was no drinkable water.

Boots admitted some dogs died after they were attacked by other dogs.

At the time, Boots told TV9 strict state regulations made it too expensive to get up to code.

