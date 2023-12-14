Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter

BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time ever. This comes just months after a different bridge, the Bertram Road Bridge, was relocated and re-purposed on a trail system to preserve it.

The bridge in Bertram that crosses Big Creek closed on Monday. The only notice residents received was a sign that was posted on the bridge at the end of November.

”We had a fire in 2015 so had we had a modern bridge, fire trucks from Cedar Rapids could have found us faster and easier,” Jeff Schmatt, a resident who lives just across the bridge, said.

The fire at Jeff Schmatt’s photography studio highlighted the limitations of the old bridge near his home.

This is from last week when cars could still cross the bridge over Big Creek. Now it’s closed.

The concern is that it couldn’t bear the weight of snow maintenance vehicles. Bertram Mayor Steve Carpenter detailed the bridge’s condition.

”There were many structural issues, hairline cracks, actual gunshot damage, believe it or not, there are some missing pieces, decayed posts, there are some heavy wooden pilings that are looking pretty bad too so it’s not an encouraging thing,” Steve Carpenter, mayor of Bertram said.

Even before the Big Creek bridge closed, its weight limit was eight tons. A regular car can weigh around two tons.

Schmatt says the other routes to avoid the closure aren’t just longer, they are dangerous in the winter. He’s concerned for the safety of his neighbors.

”The road behind them is very winding and hugs the creek and it’s a pretty dangerous road when it’s icy and snowy,” Schmatt said.

The next inspection for this bridge is set for Spring of 2024, but the mayor expects Bertram will have to replace it. The real barrier is cost.

”But the cost of replacing the bridge could be, especially with the way costs have increased, the cost of the bridge could be well over 1.2 million,” Carpenter said.

Schmatt hopes the bridge can be replaced, but also re-purposed, similarly to the blue Bertram Road Bridge outside the city limits in October.

”That’d be great because these historic bridges I noticed are featured on Bertram’s website, Linn County’s website,” Schmatt said. “Ya know modern bridges are pretty boring photographically and aesthetically.”

The city of Bertram is having conversations about the future of the bridge, and the talks are more on replacing it rather than just repairing it.

”The condition of the bridge is such that we actually explored repairing the bridge and that was cost-prohibited,” Carpenter said.

Capenter said the city will notify emergency services of the bridge closure, something residents had voiced concerns about.

Signs posted on the bridge say it should reopen in April.

