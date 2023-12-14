2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Jordan Thomas Hopper, 25, and Austen Michael Thomas, 26, were part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from 2020 to 2022. The fentanyl was pressed into blue pills with “M30″ on them, which are meant to look like prescription Percocet pills. The conspiracy resulted in numerous overdoses.

At sentencing, the court found Hopper to be responsible for three overdoses caused by the ingestion of pills containing fentanyl, court records show. Hopper was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in federal prison.

According to court records, Thomas was not specifically found to be responsible for any overdoses but was also sentenced related to his unlawful possession of a firearm. Thomas was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison.

According to a media release, others charged as a part of this conspiracy include; 27-year-old Linder Kai Divos of Davenport, was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in federal prison; 23-yar-old Kathan Daniel Wiley of Davenport, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison; and 26-year-old Marshall Matthew James Carver, of Davenport, has a pending sentencing.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, the release said. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.