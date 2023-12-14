Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

Two Davenport men were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Jordan Thomas Hopper, 25, and Austen Michael Thomas, 26, were part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from 2020 to 2022. The fentanyl was pressed into blue pills with “M30″ on them, which are meant to look like prescription Percocet pills. The conspiracy resulted in numerous overdoses.

At sentencing, the court found Hopper to be responsible for three overdoses caused by the ingestion of pills containing fentanyl, court records show. Hopper was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in federal prison.

According to court records, Thomas was not specifically found to be responsible for any overdoses but was also sentenced related to his unlawful possession of a firearm. Thomas was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison.

According to a media release, others charged as a part of this conspiracy include; 27-year-old Linder Kai Divos of Davenport, was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in federal prison; 23-yar-old Kathan Daniel Wiley of Davenport, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison; and 26-year-old Marshall Matthew James Carver, of Davenport, has a pending sentencing.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, the release said. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence

Latest News

The attack in January 2023 caused classes to be canceled for several days, and put thousands...
Des Moines School still feeling impacts of cyber attack a year ago
Last week, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to city officials requesting the...
Toledo moves nativity scene back to Fire Dept. after adding Santa Claus display
A nativity scene in Toledo is at the center of a controversy.
Toledo moves nativity scene back to Fire Dept. after adding Santa Claus display
KCRG First Alert Forecast
On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’