Witness reports speeding problem in Cedar Rapids neighborhood of fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TV9 news is continuing to push for answers after a two-vehicle crash killed four people in Cedar Rapids.

That crash happened December 1 on C Street SW. An adult woman, a middle schooler, and two teenagers were killed, but Cedar Rapids Police have yet to give any other information on what happened, including a cause.

When asked about a cause this week, police told TV9 the crash is still under investigation.

TV9 has heard from people who live in the area who say speeding is a problem on that stretch of road.

Kylie Meskimen lives nearby and witnessed street racing several weeks before that fatal crash.

“I thought, you know, if I didn’t get out of the way, I definitely probably would have gotten hit,” said Meskimen. “I was extremely afraid.”

Meskimen said she witnessed two cars street racing down C Street SW.

“I noticed that there was a car on the opposite side of the lane. And then on the right side of the lane, like they were racing each other down the road,” she said.

She said she was at the light beside Aegon Asset Management when it hit her what was going on.

“I thought they were just passing each other because it happens a lot over there. But that’s when I realized that he was not going to slow down, and they weren’t going to get over, and I had to get out of their way or I was going to get hit,” said Meskimen.

She added, “They were just flying down the road.”

Meskimen said she’s seen racing in the area a lot.

”On C Street, it’s like really bad for drag racing over there. I’ve seen multiple cars doing it,” she said.

When TV9 asked Cedar Rapids Police if speed was a factor in the crash that killed four people, a spokesperson would only say “the crash is under investigation.”

We do know that Casey Krager and Carter Cooper, both 18, along with 52-year-old Ruta Tekeste of Cedar Rapids and 13-year-old Buruk Mehari, died in that crash.

The only way we know Mehari’s name is because his school and a GoFundMe identified him. Police have still not confirmed his name or even which car everyone was in.

Police have not shared a timeline for when the investigation might be complete.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.