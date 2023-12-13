Warming temperatures through the rest of the week, slim rain chance Friday night into Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues this week with temperatures warming back above normal for the foreseeable future.

Today, highs return to the lower 40s across most of eastern Iowa aided by a light southerly breeze and decreasing clouds. Tomorrow, temperatures climb even further above average, topping out in the upper 40s with some even reaching the low 50s in the south and west! South winds and sunshine are with us again too.

Highs climb back above normal today, topping out in the low 40s. We'll be even warmer to end the week! (KCRG)

Friday looks similar but with more clouds overhead. Late Friday, a weak system looks to bring some rain showers to the area. These could linger into Saturday but aren’t expected to bring much in terms of measurable precipitation. Low to mid 40s continue this weekend and next week.

Friday night into Saturday, a weak wave brings a rain chance to the area. Mild air keeps this as rain and totals will be low. (KCRG)

