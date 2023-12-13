USDA, animal shelters aim to educate breeders in Iowa

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Amber Talbot has seen first hand the impact puppy mills can have on animals, and communities in Iowa.

“Especially in our area we have a large number of breeding facilities,” said Talbot. “Many folks may be familiar with the incident that just happened this summer near Riverside in Johnson County, 131 dogs were removed. We as a local welfare organization want to do everything we can to make sure that those situations are preventable.”

Wednesday morning, PAWS and More hosted a town hall gathering in Wellman, inviting local breeders to further educate themselves of the laws surrounding dog breeding.

Other animal experts say events like that are a step in the right direction, but the real change needs to come from law makers.

“They don’t have anything on there that would actually make those breeders interact with their dogs, they should have a limit on how many dogs they’re allowed to have,” said Iowa City Animal Services Coordinator Chris Whitmore.

With state representative David Jacoby in attendance, they say they’re hopeful for better education and change across the state as a whole.

“It’s going to have to start at the local state level to get laws passed that’s going to eliminate some of the problems that we’re having with all these puppy mills that have hundreds to even hundreds of hundreds of animals that they’re supposedly caring for,” said Whitmore.

Representative Jacoby said he sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds requesting immediate collaboration with unethical puppy mill owners to hold them accountable.

Wednesday he said he wants to attend more events like the town hall to continue to educate himself and in turn help educate others.

