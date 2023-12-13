Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics using device to help central sleep apnea patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People suffering from *central sleep may be able to find some relief with a device from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Unlike disruptive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea occurs when the brain stops sending signals to the muscles that control breathing.

Central Sleep apnea can result in serious medical conditions like stroke or heart attacks. However, a device used at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is able to help

It’s called Remede. It sends signals to the nerves to move the diaphragm and get breathing back to normal.

While the device has been around for a few years, Paari Dominic, Associate Professor at UI said because it takes a certain skill set to place it, there aren’t many places patients to go to get the procedure.

”One of the reasons why they keep it in smaller numbers is because we want to have people that have the expertise to do this procedure and keep doing it over and over. So, it’s actually a little bit more safer for patients. In the state of Iowa, it’s only our center that does this right now,” he said.

Dominic said getting the right amount of sleep is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

”Sleep is when our body gets recharged and gets all the physiological parameters reset during that time. So, it’s a really important part of our living,” he said.

Patients must go through a sleep study to determine if they’re eligible for the device.

Dominic added if you wake up in the morning and don’t feel refreshed or if a spouse notices you snoring or not breathing in the night, these are all signs of sleep apnea and you should seek attention from your doctor.

