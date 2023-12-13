Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics using device to help central sleep apnea patients

Central Sleep apnea can result in serious medical conditions like stroke or heart attacks.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People suffering from *central sleep may be able to find some relief with a device from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Unlike disruptive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea occurs when the brain stops sending signals to the muscles that control breathing.

Central Sleep apnea can result in serious medical conditions like stroke or heart attacks. However, a device used at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is able to help

It’s called Remede. It sends signals to the nerves to move the diaphragm and get breathing back to normal.

While the device has been around for a few years, Paari Dominic, Associate Professor at UI said because it takes a certain skill set to place it, there aren’t many places patients to go to get the procedure.

”One of the reasons why they keep it in smaller numbers is because we want to have people that have the expertise to do this procedure and keep doing it over and over. So, it’s actually a little bit more safer for patients. In the state of Iowa, it’s only our center that does this right now,” he said.

Dominic said getting the right amount of sleep is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

”Sleep is when our body gets recharged and gets all the physiological parameters reset during that time. So, it’s a really important part of our living,” he said.

Patients must go through a sleep study to determine if they’re eligible for the device.

Dominic added if you wake up in the morning and don’t feel refreshed or if a spouse notices you snoring or not breathing in the night, these are all signs of sleep apnea and you should seek attention from your doctor.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Speeding a problem in neighborhood of Cedar Rapids fatal crash
Witness reports speeding problem in Cedar Rapids neighborhood of fatal crash
In a message on their Facebook page, the Janesville Community School District announced that...
Janesville Schools holding Wednesday and Thursday classes virtually after students and staff get sick
Top Stories: December 12th, 2023
Top Stories: December 12th, 2023
Many Asbury residents against plan for singular roundabout along busy roadway
Many Asbury residents against plan for singular roundabout along busy roadway