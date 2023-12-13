Tranquil trends through the end of the week, slight rain chance Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds begin to clear overnight giving us a bright start to our Wednesday.
Sunshine and clear skies are abundant through the day on Thursday as highs recover into the 40s. Clouds thicken again on Friday as a weak system moves in from the northwest. A few scattered rain showers will be possible Friday night into the early part of our Saturday.
This will remain very scattered and light. A sunny to partly cloudy sky follows right into the middle of next week. Have a great night!
