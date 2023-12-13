Tranquil trends through the end of the week, slight rain chance Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds begin to clear overnight giving us a bright start to our Wednesday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Sunshine and clear skies are abundant through the day on Thursday as highs recover into the 40s. Clouds thicken again on Friday as a weak system moves in from the northwest. A few scattered rain showers will be possible Friday night into the early part of our Saturday.

Rainfall Forecast (KCRG)

This will remain very scattered and light. A sunny to partly cloudy sky follows right into the middle of next week. Have a great night!

