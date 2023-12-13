Show You Care
Thomas Rhett and NE-YO are coming to the 2024 Iowa State Fair

Top Stories: December 13, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music artist Thomas Rhett and R&B artist NE-YO are coming to the 2024 Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

Organizers announced the two additions to the grandstand lineup in a press release on Wednesday.

It’ll be a return to Iowa for Thomas Rhett, who last performed at the fair in 2018, but it will be the first time at the fair for NE-YO.

Thomas Rhett’s performance is set for 8 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2024.

NE-YO will take the grandstand with special guest Eric Bellinger at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2024.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.

