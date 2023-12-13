Rep. Hinson proposes bill to help with trucker shortage
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KCRG) - Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson is introducing a new bill that could have a strong impact on the trucking industry.
It’s called the “Reciprocity Efficiency and Age Limitation Trucking Act,” or REAL.
It would allow 18 to 20-year-olds to get a commercial driver’s license and drive across state lines.
Currently, anyone over 18 can get a CDL, but you have to be at least 21 to travel out of state.
The bill is designed to help with the trucker shortage.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.