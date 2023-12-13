Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

One taken to hospital after Marion apartment fire

Top Stories: December 13, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire that forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Marion on Tuesday night.

The Marion Fire Department was called to the apartment in the 100 block of South 11th Street just after 11 p.m.

Firefighters said a caller reported the main hallway was full of smoke and there was smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

The building was being evacuated as fire crews arrived.

Crews said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The resident of the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

All floors were ventilated and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Trump makes third Iowa trip this month in final weeks before GOP voting starts in caucuses
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
A calendar committee proposed changing this during this week's school board meeting.
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Truck drivers are needed to solve supply chain issues.
Rep. Hinson proposes bill to help with trucker shortage
Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson is introducing a new bill that could have a strong impact on...
Rep. Hinson proposes bill to help with trucker shortage