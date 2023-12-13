One taken to hospital after Marion apartment fire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire that forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Marion on Tuesday night.

The Marion Fire Department was called to the apartment in the 100 block of South 11th Street just after 11 p.m.

Firefighters said a caller reported the main hallway was full of smoke and there was smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

The building was being evacuated as fire crews arrived.

Crews said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The resident of the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

All floors were ventilated and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.