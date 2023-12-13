Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

Fairfield Iowa Police car
Fairfield Iowa Police car(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Attorney released an explanation as to why a stabbing that occurred on November 30th, has resulted in no criminal charges.

On November 30th, officials responded to an anonymous call in the 800 block of West Grimes Avenue about a group of individuals fighting with sticks.

Responders arrived to find an adult male significantly bleeding after being stabbed in the leg by a kitchen knife. The male was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to investigators, conflicting statements were obtained by law enforcement relating to the facts that gave rise to the stabbing. Officials determined that a disagreement among family members culminated in a physical struggle among numerous individuals which then resulted in a female stabbing the male individual in the leg with the knife.

The female individual indicated to police that the knife was used in self-defense, which could not be verified by law enforcement. The male victim in the incident also refused to cooperate with police in regards to criminal prosecution, saying “We don’t do family like that.”

In a statement, the Jefferson County Attorney says that a cooperating victim’s testimony is not necessary for criminal prosecution. However, with the conflicting witness reports, and the inability to verify whether or not the female party in question did commit the act in self-defense, probable cause could not be established.

Officials say no criminal charges will be issued regarding the incident, barring the development of substantial additional evidence.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

On Tuesday, at approximately 12:05 pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Race St for a...
Dubuque woman bites teen, attacks them with knives
The man helped an elderly man and his dog out of a burning house
Man receiving medal for saving elderly man, dog from burning home in Palo Alto County
A church in Buchanan County is holding a toy drive Wednesday, and the sheriff’s office is...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office drops off toys for local church’s Toys for Tots drive
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis goes after Trump on abortion, COVID-19 and the border wall in an Iowa town hall