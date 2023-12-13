McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After growing up playing for his dad, legendary Wapsie Valley coach Marty McKowen, Jon McKowen always knew he wanted to be a coach.

“I never really thought about doing anything else,” Jon, who coaches at Kennedy, said. “I saw the attention and passion, and what I could do for school, and I wanted to be a part of it myself.”

Jon is now coaching his son Trey, and he leaned a lot about the father-son coaching relationship from his dad.

“My mom had a rule that we couldn’t talk about basketball when we came home, but it was always me pushing that rule to the side,” Jon said, “wanting to watch film with him, wanting to talk about the games in the next opponent.”

“We really enjoyed it and continue to enjoy it today, talking to each other about upcoming opponents, and so it’s a passion that we kept.”

Trey has that same love of the game Jon and his grandpa have.

“Trey has a passion for playing basketball and I have a passion for coaching basketball,” Jon said. “It’s kind of the same thing when we’re practicing he’s just another one of the guys, but when we go home, we get to talk about it, and kind of live it together.”

“He separates it pretty well, we can focus at home on whatever we want to do and don’t have to involve coaching,” Trey said. “But also in the gym we can be very locked in on whatever we need to do.”

Trey has the best of both worlds. His grandpa is his AAU coach in the offseason.

It is a basketball family - Jon’s brother Brooks broke the all time Iowa high school scoring record, and after a great at career UNI he’s now the head coach at Upper Iowa.

“It is a unique passion, and it’s fun that we all enjoy it so much,” Jon said. “Our life centers around it, when basketball is over, we kind of sit around and look at each other for a couple of weeks wondering what to do.”

Jon was also a big time athlete in high school, winning the KCRG Athlete of the Week after a four touchdown performance in the state football championship game.

“I definitely made (Trey) watch that game a few times,” Jon said.

“Yeah... he likes to brag about it,” Trey said.

