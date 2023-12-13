Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy

McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy
By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After growing up playing for his dad, legendary Wapsie Valley coach Marty McKowen, Jon McKowen always knew he wanted to be a coach.

“I never really thought about doing anything else,” Jon, who coaches at Kennedy, said. “I saw the attention and passion, and what I could do for school, and I wanted to be a part of it myself.”

Jon is now coaching his son Trey, and he leaned a lot about the father-son coaching relationship from his dad.

“My mom had a rule that we couldn’t talk about basketball when we came home, but it was always me pushing that rule to the side,” Jon said, “wanting to watch film with him, wanting to talk about the games in the next opponent.”

“We really enjoyed it and continue to enjoy it today, talking to each other about upcoming opponents, and so it’s a passion that we kept.”

Trey has that same love of the game Jon and his grandpa have.

“Trey has a passion for playing basketball and I have a passion for coaching basketball,” Jon said. “It’s kind of the same thing when we’re practicing he’s just another one of the guys, but when we go home, we get to talk about it, and kind of live it together.”

“He separates it pretty well, we can focus at home on whatever we want to do and don’t have to involve coaching,” Trey said. “But also in the gym we can be very locked in on whatever we need to do.”

Trey has the best of both worlds. His grandpa is his AAU coach in the offseason.

It is a basketball family - Jon’s brother Brooks broke the all time Iowa high school scoring record, and after a great at career UNI he’s now the head coach at Upper Iowa.

“It is a unique passion, and it’s fun that we all enjoy it so much,” Jon said. “Our life centers around it, when basketball is over, we kind of sit around and look at each other for a couple of weeks wondering what to do.”

Jon was also a big time athlete in high school, winning the KCRG Athlete of the Week after a four touchdown performance in the state football championship game.

“I definitely made (Trey) watch that game a few times,” Jon said.

“Yeah... he likes to brag about it,” Trey said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 11th, 2023
McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy
McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’