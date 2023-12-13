Many Asbury residents against plan for singular roundabout along busy roadway

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Asbury are discussing a major change to one of the area’s most heavily traveled neighborhoods. But many in that community are against the plan.

Originally, the plan was to put in just one roundabout to address traffic congestion issues along Hales Mill, Radford, and Asbury roads. At the request of a senior living community in the area that had plans to expand the development, the council reconsidered the plan and came up with a dual roundabout option.

That’s the plan residents who live nearby prefer because the two-roundabout plan doesn’t get as close to their homes.

But the senior living community went into a receivership which will not allow it to expand, which is why the city wants to go back to the single roundabout option.

Residents in the neighborhood say this option will disrupt their community.

“We figure that the center of the road will probably only be about 40 to 60 feet from our bedrooms,” said Kathy Canfield who has lived in her home along Asbury Road for over 30 years.

With this plan, she’s concerned about the status of her property value, her well-being, and the landscaping of the lots around her.

“We just really want the City of Asbury, the council members to listen to their residents’ voices. You know we’re actually the citizens of Asbury here,” she told TV9.

And she’s not the only one who feels this way. Karla Braig says the city has already bought portions of land right next to her house.

She says she’s frustrated with the lack of consideration to her and others who live near this potential new roadway.

“We bought our condo, we pay taxes on that land, it is Jim and Karla Braig’s house,” said Braig.

City leaders say this option is the most cost-effective plan for the neighborhood.

“In the end council does what’s best for the community, sometimes that doesn’t work for everybody,” said Mayor Jim Adams.

UPDATE: The council approved the 4 leg roundabout in a 5-0 vote.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.