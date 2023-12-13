Man receiving medal for saving elderly man, dog from burning home in Palo Alto County

Show You Care
The man helped an elderly man and his dog out of a burning house(AJ Krieg)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man is receiving a Medal of Valor in Des Moines from Gov. Kim Reynolds for the heroic effort he made to save the life of a man and his dog in Siouxland.

AJ Krieg lives in Sioux Falls now and works as a welder but comes back to help on a family farm that is near Cylinder, Iowa in Palo Alto County.

On Nov. 28 he was working on the farm when he realized there was smoke coming from an old house that belonged to an elderly neighbor. Then he called the fire department and went to the house to investigate.

With black smoke billowing from the house, he was able to provide a hand from a window and save the man and his dog. Krieg said he knew in the moment he needed to spring into action.

“I knew what needed to be done, and I mean, if I would have waited minutes, everything would have been totally different, so I just didn’t really think about it, I just did what needed to be done and took care of it,” said Krieg.

The ceremony will take place Monday at the Iowa Capitol Rotunda at 10 a.m.

