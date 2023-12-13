Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Janesville Schools holding Wednesday and Thursday classes virtually after students and staff get sick

In a message on their Facebook page, the Janesville Community School District announced that...
In a message on their Facebook page, the Janesville Community School District announced that they would temporarily be holding classes virtually.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Janesville Community School District announced that they would temporarily be holding classes virtually.

The school district says that all activities scheduled are canceled until Friday morning when students will be back in person.

“...Unfortunately, we ended the school day today with 127 students and 13 staff members absent. That is not sustainable. Our staff will be cleaning and disinfecting the district over the next few days.”

The students will be expected to have all of their virtual work completed as normal before they return.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Top Stories: December 12th, 2023
Top Stories: December 12th, 2023
Many Asbury residents against plan for singular roundabout along busy roadway
Many Asbury residents against plan for singular roundabout along busy roadway
Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R, IA-04)
Iowa Poll Shows Endorsements Have Some Value, Iowa Congressman’s Endorsement Likely Arriving after Holidays
Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session
Iowa lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of legislative session