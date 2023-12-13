Janesville Schools holding Wednesday and Thursday classes virtually after students and staff get sick

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Janesville Community School District announced that they would temporarily be holding classes virtually.

The school district says that all activities scheduled are canceled until Friday morning when students will be back in person.

“...Unfortunately, we ended the school day today with 127 students and 13 staff members absent. That is not sustainable. Our staff will be cleaning and disinfecting the district over the next few days.”

The students will be expected to have all of their virtual work completed as normal before they return.

