IowaWORKS: December sees most layoffs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to IowaWORKS, more people are laid off in December than any other month of the year.

With the colder temperatures and snow typically seen throughout December, outdoor work like road maintenance or construction can come to a pause.

“We’re really just kind of at Mother Nature’s will,” Matt Auliff with IowaWORKS said. ”As long as the weather stays nice, a lot of these businesses will stay open as long as they can.”

These workplace pauses can lead to layoffs, with many operations unable to continue work until March or April.

Year-round, IowaWORKS is optimistic about the state’s unemployment numbers. They report they’re below the national average at 3.2 percent. This higher than last year’s, at 3.1 percent.

IowaWORKS suggests people visit for a variety of free services for people looking for work, the group has seen 33,683 visitors this year, nearly 10,000 more than last year’s total.

With snow and colder temperatures this time of year, outdoor operations like construction can come to a complete halt.

“We’re more than happy to meet people,” Kevin Swartzendruber, operations manager at IowaWORKS, said. “There are statewide workshops they can participate in from the comfort of their own home. There’s just a ton of opportunities from our website as well.”

He says while unfortunate, these layoffs are a chance for workers to use their services to find the right job.

