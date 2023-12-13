Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin

The Iowa women’s basketball team was in Madison last weekend, but the coaching staff got to stop in McFarland, Wisconsin on Saturday to see the future of their
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team was in Madison last weekend, but the coaching staff got to stop in McFarland, Wisconsin on Saturday to see the future of their team.

Teagan Mallegni and Taylor Stremlow of McFarland and Verona Academy (Wisconsin) squared off on Saturday, with their future college coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen in attendance. The Hawkeyes played Wisconsin in Madison the next day.

Solon senior and Iowa commit Callie Levin was also in attendance, though she had no idea her future coaches would be in McFarland with her.

“Taylor and I were at an Iowa game and she said ‘hey we play Teagan, you should totally come to Madison,” Levin said. “We didn’t even know Jan and Lisa were gonna come so then they walked in we were like ‘oh my gosh what’s up’ and they came and sat by us.”

Levin, Mallegni and Stremlow three will all be coming to Iowa City next fall.

“Being able to see them live and playing against each other it kinda gave me a little like look into what practice is gonna be like,” Levin said. “That competitiveness and stuff so it was just really cool.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog

Latest News

Clear-Creek Amana and Prairie lock down on defense, both winners on Tuesday night
Clear-Creek Amana and Prairie lock down on defense, both winners on Tuesday night
Heise scores 25, Northern Iowa defeats Prairie View A&M 74-55
McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy
McKowen family basketball tradition hits a third generation at Kennedy
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal