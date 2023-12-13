A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team was in Madison last weekend, but the coaching staff got to stop in McFarland, Wisconsin on Saturday to see the future of their team.

Teagan Mallegni and Taylor Stremlow of McFarland and Verona Academy (Wisconsin) squared off on Saturday, with their future college coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen in attendance. The Hawkeyes played Wisconsin in Madison the next day.

Solon senior and Iowa commit Callie Levin was also in attendance, though she had no idea her future coaches would be in McFarland with her.

“Taylor and I were at an Iowa game and she said ‘hey we play Teagan, you should totally come to Madison,” Levin said. “We didn’t even know Jan and Lisa were gonna come so then they walked in we were like ‘oh my gosh what’s up’ and they came and sat by us.”

Levin, Mallegni and Stremlow three will all be coming to Iowa City next fall.

“Being able to see them live and playing against each other it kinda gave me a little like look into what practice is gonna be like,” Levin said. “That competitiveness and stuff so it was just really cool.”

