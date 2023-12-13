Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Gov. Reynolds announces final round of COVID stipends for childcare

Child care providers in Iowa may be eligible for additional funding to help their business.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Childcare providers in Iowa may be eligible for additional funding to help their business.

Governor Kim Reynolds is announcing what she calls the final round of COVID stipends for child care.

The stipends range from $10,000 to $50,000.

The money can be used for employee recruitment, facility renovations, or equipment upgrades.

Reynolds’s office says more than $218 million have been given to providers since the pandemic started, helping to create thousands of new openings for kids.

Applications to get a stipend will be open through Jan. 12.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is standing with Republicans pushing for more...
DeSantis pushes for border protection at CNN town hall in Des Moines
Child care providers in Iowa may be eligible for additional funding to help their business.
Gov. Reynolds announces final round of COVID stipends for childcare
Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is standing with Republicans pushing for more...
DeSantis pushes for border protection at CNN town hall in Des Moines
IowaWORKS says because of harsh winter weather, outdoor labor like roadwork and construction...
IowaWORKS: December sees most layoffs