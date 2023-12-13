Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

The man helped an elderly man and his dog out of a burning house
Man receiving medal for saving elderly man, dog from burning home in Palo Alto County
A church in Buchanan County is holding a toy drive Wednesday, and the sheriff’s office is...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office drops off toys for local church’s Toys for Tots drive
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis goes after Trump on abortion, COVID-19 and the border wall in an Iowa town hall
Dr. David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about which foods to avoid giving...
How to pet-proof your holiday decor and what not to feed your pets at holiday gatherings
One person had to be taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Marion.
One person injured in Marion apartment fire