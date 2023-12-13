Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school...
Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus
Kraig Paulsen says there's room for legislators to enact more tax cuts in the 2024 legislative...
Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts
A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter
USDA, animal shelters aim to educate breeders in Iowa
USDA, animal shelters aim to educate breeders in Iowa