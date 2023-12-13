Show You Care
Dubuque woman bites teen, attacks them with knives

On Tuesday, at approximately 12:05 pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Race St for a report of a disturbance.
On Tuesday, at approximately 12:05 pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Race St for a report of a disturbance.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, at approximately 12:05 pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Race St for a report of a disturbance.

Investigators say a teenage victim was involved in an altercation with 20-year-old Makayla Smith after Smith accused them of stealing clothes. Smith reportedly bit the victim two times on the forearm and then grabbed two knives from the kitchen and slashed at them.

Smith was charged with Going Armed with Intent.

