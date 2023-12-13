Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Difference between DeSantis and Trump? DeSantis says that he’s a ‘servant’ not a ‘ruler’

Florida governor back in his state in between Iowa trips
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023 on July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, right. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Dave Price
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa -- (Gray Iowa State Capitol Bureau) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will be a different kind of president than former president Donald Trump, who is running again for the job. DeSantis said that Trump, if elected again, would be focused on himself and retribution for his 2020 general election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump faces federal and state investigations into his actions trying to overturn the results of the election; his actions on January 6th, 2021, when his supporters attacked law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol Building; and a fraud trial in New York where he is accused of inflating the value of his properties to secure more favorable loans.

In contrast, DeSantis said that he would focus on service. “I’m not a ruler. I’m a servant,” DeSantis. “I also understand about my role as a parent of a first grader, kindergartner and a preschooler. My wife and I both believe that we have the responsibility to be good role models for our kids. And that’s what drives us. But I think that that’s exemplified in how you conduct yourself in office...how you conduct yourself in office as a candidate, how you conduct yourself as president of the United States.”

Trump was scheduled to campaign in Coralville on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
Alaina Erazo-White
Waterloo Police searching for woman who’s been missing since September

Latest News

A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Cedar’s Edge Christmas Tree Farm facing losses due to drought
Kraig Paulsen says there's room for legislators to enact more tax cuts in the 2024 legislative...
Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts
A bridge within the city limits of Bertram has closed on a seasonal basis for the first time...
Bridge over Big Creek in Bertram closed for the winter
USDA, animal shelters aim to educate breeders in Iowa
USDA, animal shelters aim to educate breeders in Iowa