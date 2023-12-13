Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Clouds hang on a bit today, temperatures stay above normal

Temperatures trend warmer into the weekend, with only a little bit of rain possible Friday night into Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are no signs of a big wintry chill to move into eastern Iowa anytime soon, with a warm-up continuing into the end of the work and school week.

That warm-up begins today, despite a decent amount of cloud cover to start the day. That patch of clouds eventually moves out of the area, giving us a bit more sunshine ‚especially in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 30s to low 40s. A light southerly wind will help with that warm-up, but should remain light enough that wind chills won’t be a huge factor for the next couple of days.

Clear skies tonight allow for a cool start to Thursday, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Lots of sunshine and the same southerly flow as today give us an even warmer finish by the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to around 50. Conditions will be similar on Friday, though clouds will increase again ahead of a storm system that arrives for the start of the weekend.

This storm gives us our lone chance for precipitation out of the next several days, coming in the form of a shower chance on Friday night into Saturday. The latest trends based on the newest data suggest that showers may linger a little longer into Saturday. If you have plans, just incorporate the chance for a little chilly rain into them as a possibility. Highs reach the 40s.

Get used to more days in the 40s for most of us, as the entire 9-day forecast keeps us in that temperature range for highs. After the early weekend rain chance, we’ll see several more dry days into the middle of the following week. Lows will be in the 20s, generally, during this time, making for a set of reasonably comfortable December days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’

Latest News

Temperatures trend warmer into the weekend, with only a little bit of rain possible Friday...
First Alert Forecast
Our weather stays fairly quiet this week outside of a very small rain chance late Friday into...
Tranquil trends through the end of the week, slight rain chance Saturday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Evening, December 12th