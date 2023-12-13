Clouds hang on a bit today, temperatures stay above normal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are no signs of a big wintry chill to move into eastern Iowa anytime soon, with a warm-up continuing into the end of the work and school week.

That warm-up begins today, despite a decent amount of cloud cover to start the day. That patch of clouds eventually moves out of the area, giving us a bit more sunshine ‚especially in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 30s to low 40s. A light southerly wind will help with that warm-up, but should remain light enough that wind chills won’t be a huge factor for the next couple of days.

Clear skies tonight allow for a cool start to Thursday, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Lots of sunshine and the same southerly flow as today give us an even warmer finish by the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to around 50. Conditions will be similar on Friday, though clouds will increase again ahead of a storm system that arrives for the start of the weekend.

This storm gives us our lone chance for precipitation out of the next several days, coming in the form of a shower chance on Friday night into Saturday. The latest trends based on the newest data suggest that showers may linger a little longer into Saturday. If you have plans, just incorporate the chance for a little chilly rain into them as a possibility. Highs reach the 40s.

Get used to more days in the 40s for most of us, as the entire 9-day forecast keeps us in that temperature range for highs. After the early weekend rain chance, we’ll see several more dry days into the middle of the following week. Lows will be in the 20s, generally, during this time, making for a set of reasonably comfortable December days.

