Clear-Creek Amana and Prairie lock down on defense, both winners on Tuesday night
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a showdown of undefeated teams, Clear Creek-Amana pulled out a huge road win over Solon thanks to a huge fourth quarter.
Solon still holds a 6-1 record, while CCA improves to 5-0.
Elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, Prairie kept their strong start going with a 70-29 win over Linn-Mar. The Hawks improve to 4-1, while the Lions drops to 3-5.
