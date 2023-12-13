Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row, left to right) Anthony Allou, Ariele Andalon, Mariam Doud, Ella Doolittle, Gabriel...
University of Iowa police arrest 9 for protest at Kinnick Stadium
Cedar Rapids Police have confirmed that there was a multi-vehicle accident on I-380 near H Ave...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-380 causing delays
Sheriff Kennedy said as of Monday the jail had 172 inmates.
‘We kind of end up being the dumping ground for them’ - Dubuque County Sheriff continues to see high numbers at jail
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy pleads guilty in death of police dog
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Long John Silver's restaurant in Cedar...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Long John Silver’s in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session
Iowa lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern