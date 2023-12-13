Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is considering getting rid of weekly early-outs on Fridays.

Staff used the time for professional development.

A calendar committee proposed changing this during this week’s school board meeting.

Instead of early-out Fridays, the committee is proposing 15 all-day professional learning days throughout the year.

Monica Frey with the calendar committee said their priorities are to maximize instruction time, promote the health and well-being of staff, as well as help provide professional learning opportunities.

“Our average for daily attendance for students across the district is 92 percent, but on the Fridays, the average daily attendance is 90 percent,” Frey said. “Our students achievement scores have not significantly increased since changing to our early out Fridays and then due to early out Fridays students schedules become condensed and shortened, impacting our much-needed instructional time.”

A public hearing with a final recommendation from the superintendent will be presented during a school board meeting next month.

